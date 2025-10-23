Carlmont Spanish program implements new placement test for middle schoolers

Athena Ginnebaugh This is one of the Spanish hallways at Carlmont High School. Carlmont offers three language programs: Spanish, French, and Chinese. “We have a lot of students. We have 46 sections of language this year, there are 30 sections of Spanish, seven sections of French, and seven sections of Chinese,” said Rosa Pissani Medina, a spanish teacher and the head of the language department at Carlmont.

A placement test for middle school students was implemented for the first time last year to better inform whether they are ready for Carlmont High School’s level two Spanish class.

Carlmont Spanish teachers created a diagnostic assessment and administered it to all the students in middle school Spanish classes. Taking a Spanish class in middle school usually allows students to be placed into Spanish II when starting high school at Carlmont. The newly made placement test was created to ensure students were learning the material needed for Carlmont Spanish classes and to help minimize scheduling shifts at Carlmont.

“We have been noticing so many huge gaps with the students coming from middle schools,” said Carlmont Language Department Head Rosa Pissani Medina. “They think they are ready to start level two, and they are, most of the time, wrong.”

Before last year, the Spanish diagnostic was given to every Spanish class at Carlmont, besides level one. This diagnostic, which was issued during the second week of school, triggered class movement. Students were signing up for the wrong language levels and would need to be moved.

“It was a mess for us,” Pissani Medina said. “We had many fewer level changes this school year, so that diagnostic placement for the middle schools was a plus.”

Many of the students who moved classes were freshmen who had been in the middle school Spanish program at Ralston, Tierra Linda, San Carlos Charter, or Nesbit. These schools, which were all given the placement test, have a variety of curricula.

There have been positive reactions to the placement test from teachers, both at Carlmont and the middle schools. After the placement test, teachers noted increased clarity in what Carlmont wanted Spanish students to know before starting Spanish II.

Teachers also spoke on the impact and goal of taking a language in middle school. There was a focus on the foundation it built, as well as a focus on the differences between middle school and high school learning.

“I do think the time they spend reading and listening to Spanish that they can understand gives them a deeper and stronger foundation to build on, because in high school, they’re just trying to fit so much into so little time,” Kait Drace, the Spanish teacher at Tierra Linda, said.

While Drace views a slower pace as a good thing, that is not true for every teacher.

“Learning a language in middle school is a totally different scenario than when they go into a high school level. There’s more intensity and it’s more strict in high school,” Pissani Medina said.

“When they came in and tested my students, I thought it was really great that they could get an outside source and that Carlmont was actually testing the students on what they thought was most important for them to know,” Drace said.

The placement test was also viewed positively on the Carlmont side.

“The test lets them know how much they already covered, and if they are ready to start on level two. It was helpful,” Pissani Media said.

Because of the success of the placement test this year, Pissani Media says the Carlmont language program is going to continue to administer it.

The difference between before and after having the middle schoolers take a diagnostic test, she noted, was very noticeable.

“Two or three years before this,” said Pissani Medina, “it was a nightmare.”