Carlmont students face the weight of seasonal depression

Wesley Kron As daylight fades outside the classroom window, a Carlmont student stares into the dark sky, lost in thought after a long day. The early sunsets mark the arrival of winter and the seasonal slump that follows for many students. “Some students don’t even realize how much the lack of light is impacting them until it’s already affecting their mood,” said Kera Burdick, owner and director of the San Mateo Child and Family Counseling Center.

Across Carlmont High School, students are finding it harder to focus, stay positive, and push through the winter slump that mental health professionals link to seasonal depression.

“It’s much more common for high schoolers than for elementary students,” said Kera Burdick, owner and director of the San Mateo Child and Family Counseling Center. “The main idea behind seasonal depression is less exposure to light. You just literally aren’t getting as much sunlight.”

This lack of light can trigger a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression that emerges during the darker months of the year. With fewer daylight hours, the body’s internal clock and serotonin levels are disrupted, often leading to lower energy, sadness, and trouble concentrating, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s seasonal depression and what’s just burnout,” Burdick said. “High schoolers, especially juniors and seniors, are under so much pressure that the two can overlap.”

This feeling isn’t uncommon among Carlmont’s upperclassmen, as the darker months often amplify the stress of academics, college applications, and extracurriculars.

“I procrastinate a lot more during the winter months,” said Kate Dimon, a senior at Carlmont. “I also have less motivation to get up in the morning and get ready for school.”

According to Shelley Bustamante, Carlmont’s marriage and family therapist and crisis counselor, many students experience these changes without realizing there’s a name for it.

“I think a lot of teenagers don’t know there’s an actual diagnosis,” Bustamante said. “It’s a change in mood, outlook, and motivation, mostly replicating symptoms of depression when there’s an absence of sunlight.”

Bustamante explained that SAD can quietly influence students both in and outside the classroom, making it important to recognize the signs during the winter months.

“It may be subtle and not recognizable by teachers, but it makes a person less motivated, more tired, and distracted,” Bustamante said. “It’s like having a cloud over your head, and it can bleed into every part of your day.”

Still, there are ways to combat these feelings. Bustamante’s office, alongside her team of trained therapists, provides a safe space for students to talk and recharge.

“We give students a chance to take a mindful break, maybe have a cup of tea, and just reset,” Bustamante said. “Natural light, mindfulness, exercise, and journaling can make a big difference.”

Outside of counseling spaces, students are also finding their own ways to cope. Some turn to exercise and time with family or friends to boost their energy and mood.

“I like to make sure I still work out and hang out with my family,” Dimon said. “It’s important to stay social, go on walks, play games, or just do something that’s not school.”

Keeping a regular schedule and tracking moods throughout the year can also make it easier for students to recognize patterns and spot when seasonal changes start to affect their mental health.

“If you kept track of your mood day by day, you might see a pattern. Maybe you really do feel worse during those months of bad weather,” Bustamante said.

As winter sets in, both experts and students agree that awareness is key. By recognizing how seasonal changes affect mental health, students can find small but meaningful ways to stay balanced until the sun returns.