Carlmont students speak out on $50 homecoming tickets

Students line up to purchase homecoming tickets, while ASB members help them with their purchases. This year, the dance will be held at CuriOdyssey, an interactive science museum in San Mateo.

With homecoming tickets priced at $50 this year, Carlmont students are questioning whether the cost is worth the high school experience.

Over the past two years, prices have risen as Carlmont has chosen to host the event off-campus; because of this, the school faces greater costs that need to be covered through ticket sales.

“The ticket prices have increased this year and last year because the dances have been held off campus,” Associated Student Body (ASB) teacher Jim Kelly said. “So, the extra cost goes towards offsetting the cost of the venue.”

The rising cost of tickets has sparked conversations about accessibility and value. While it’s true that the tickets sufficiently help cover major expenses for student activities, some students wonder whether the experience is actually worth the cost.

“I think the tickets are a little bit expensive,” Carlmont sophomore Kayla Lee said. “I know the venue costs a lot, and so the staff has to price the tickets based on that. $50 is a bit much, but I still go to homecoming to get the full high school experience.”

Though some students view the cost as part of the experience, others have chosen to skip the dance altogether or plan alternate activities instead. However, Kelly says that the higher prices reflect the true cost of hosting large-scale events, which require significant investment in time and money.

“The cost of the ticket helps to pay for all the expenses to put on a dance, such as the venue, food, decorations, and a DJ,” Kelly said.

Furthermore, he discussed how these types of events help ASB earn revenue for crucial contributions to support other school activities.

“ASB earns revenue from this dance, winter formal, parking permits, and a few other smaller sources. The revenue earned pays for approximately $200,000 in expenses for student activities this year, especially the biggest expense– officials for all the Carlmont sports,” Kelly said.

Still, not everyone is willing to pay $50 for a ticket. Some students choose not to attend, whether due to commitments or their own personal experiences at the dance. Some students have even decided to plan their own get-togethers in place of homecoming to still enjoy fun experiences with their loved ones.

“My friends and I are going to my friend’s house and ordering tacos to all eat together,” said Sienna Liske, a junior at Carlmont. “Although homecoming is fun, the ticket is definitely not worth the money, and I would rather put money towards hanging out with my friends at dinner, which I feel like is a more meaningful way to spend my time.”

In previous years, homecoming was held at Carlmont at a lower cost, but many students found that off-campus venues felt more exciting. Many students believe that they provided a better overall experience, which is why Carlmont has chosen to use external venues for homecoming over the past two years. It is likely that Carlmont will continue using outside venues for as long as students enjoy them.

“Overall, I think it’s worth going to homecoming one or two times, and it’s a good way to show Carlmont spirit and hang out with the school,” Liske said.