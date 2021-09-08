Carlmont’s highest population ever instills concern in students
Though students at Carlmont have been away from campus for over a year and a half, the school seems much more packed with people upon return, being at its highest student population of 2,241 individuals. Shoulder-to-shoulder crowding coupled with no requirement for masks outside seems to be a breeding ground for COVID cases, so what is the school itself doing to make the learning environment safer for everyone?
