Carlmont’s student store provides timely tastiness

Jessica Sun Carlmont’s student store offers seasonal items and extended working hours, which increases purchases and student satisfaction. The extended hours accommodate sports games throughout the seasons. “A lot more people will purchase items, especially those who already go to the student store often. The store hours will be tailored to more people who want food during those time frames,” said Jaysie Ho, a sophomore.

The Carlmont Student Store makes periodic updates by introducing limited-time items and extending working hours to serve afternoon activities.

With short lunch breaks and afterschool sports practices, the store’s open hours are tailored to fit students’ schedules. It also offers a selection of popular snacks to promote purchases and help fund Carlmont’s Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) programs.

Jaysie Ho, a sophomore, frequently goes to the store to purchase tasty items. The store’s unique offerings also save her time and effort in preparing food for lunch.

“I enjoy the wide variety of items, which offers much sustenance for people who need food. They also provide hot water, so when I bring instant noodles, I don’t have to bring a huge thermos,” Ho said.

Even though most of the items in the store are offered year-round, they still attract many students during lunchtime and after school.

However, to attract more students and enhance seasonal spirits, the student store also releases limited-time treats during holidays like Christmas and Halloween.

“In October, we added special Oreo cookies with orange filling. We also put clementines and Cheetos on sale because they were orange. For Christmas, there was hot cocoa with candy canes,” said Jessica Mattioli, the chair of several PTSA programs.

These additions can influence students’ purchases, especially if the items appeal to them.

“When different kinds of foods are offered per season, and the limited-edition food is something students like, then many are probably going to buy it,” Ho said.

The student store also ensures that all students can get a chance to purchase these popular and limited-edition items through its convenient working hours. This is especially helpful for students craving snacks after a long school day.

Even with varying dismissal times based on the number of classes students take, the student store is almost always open after the final bell rings.

“In the afternoon, we usually cover all your class dismissal times. We cover the fifth and seventh-period dismissals during the days with odd-period classes. We also cover the sixth-period dismissal for even-period days, making sure the store is open up during that time,” said Ying Ding, the student store coordinator.

In addition to these year-long working hours, the student store also offers extensions to cover seasonal sports activities. Both the players and spectators can purchase food before and during the games.

“We’re open anytime there’s athletics because the student store is located right next to the field. During the fall season, we were open for girls flag football, and right now, we are open for soccer and lacrosse,” Mattioli said.

With enticing new items and extended working hours, increased purchases can positively contribute to funding for PTSA programs.

All proceeds from the store go to the PTSA, which can be used for many educational purposes. This includes funding for scholarships, Staff Appreciation events, enrichment programs, and purchasing books and supplies.

“When teachers request money to fund a particular program or educational branch for classroom activities, it’s nice to support them so that they don’t have to pay out of pocket,” Mattioli said.

The student store helps create a positive school environment by satisfying students and supporting teachers. The help from volunteers contributes to educational funding and improves the learning environment and experiences.

“It’s a win-win situation. It’s good for you, the PTSA, and the volunteers who get the satisfaction of coming onto campus and being part of the community,” Ding said.