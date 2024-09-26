The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: A game for all ages

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterSeptember 26, 2024
While Dress to Impress (DTI) appears to be a game for children, it has become an internet sensation for many teenagers and adults. Roblox, the online gaming platform on which DTI is published, has already been working on expanding its age demographics, with a reported 41% of 17+ users by the end of 2023. However, DTI significantly emphasized this change in age demographics by attracting many new and previously dormant players to the Roblox scene since its release in November 2023, such as college students and ordinary working people wanting to destress after a long day. In addition, celebrities such as Caseoh and Madison Beer playing the game, and DTI’s official collaboration with pop star Charli xcx increased the game’s popularity. Overall, Dress to Impress has positively impacted Roblox as well as the teenagers and adults who get to rediscover their childlike desire to dress up however they like. (Keira Sarmiento)
About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.