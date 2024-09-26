The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Hurricane havoc

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterSeptember 26, 2024
As Tropical Storm Helene rapidly travels north, regions around the Gulf of Mexico are being sent into panic as they scramble to prepare for the largest storm since last year. Government officials are sending out evacuation orders, and flood barricades are being constructed to restrict the damage predicted to be prompted by the storm. Hurricane-force wind gusts and rainfall are expected to collide with the Tampa area late Wednesday, Sept. 25. The storm is expected to hit northern Floridian regions beginning Thursday, Sept. 26. Florida Senator Rick Scott issued a warning about the approaching hurricane, stating that it will be unsurvivable and that residents must evacuate their homes. As Helene draws nearer and becomes a more imminent threat, locals must take precautions seriously and stay safe during this hazardous storm. (Grace Stiefel)
