Cartoon: King of the court

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterSeptember 16, 2025
Organizers of the men’s singles final for the US Open directed broadcasters not to air reactions directed at President Trump, who attended the match. Broadcasters received these directions to prevent distractions from the match and to take away the risk of giving up the spotlight. However, some felt that this redirection and avoidance of broadcasting boos towards President Trump unintentionally or perhaps intentionally censored the overwhelming negativity geared towards him. Although it is logical to keep viewers’ attention on the actual match, the unseen negativity towards President Trump raises questions and concerns about media censorship. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.