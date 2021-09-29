Cartoon: Missing White Woman Syndrome

Andrew Shu, Staff Writer|September 29, 2021

“Missing white woman syndrome” refers to the high media coverage of specific cases of missing white girls and women, as seen in the recent case of Gabrielle Petito. However, this selective reporting causes many missing person cases- including those of racial minorities, individuals with lower socioeconomic status, men, and boys- to go virtually unnoticed. (Andrew Shu)
