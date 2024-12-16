The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Moral maze

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterDecember 16, 2024
After the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a range of reactions swept the nation. Some saw the suspected killer, Luigi Mangione, as a heartless assassin. In contrast, others praised his actions, turning the murder into a symbol of the struggle against power-hungry corporations. Some even went as far as to create merchandise and begin fundraisers. Those who have been denied healthcare in the past might find themselves more sympathetic to Mangione, given the high costs and limited access to basic healthcare in the United States. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, it’s crucial to recognize the importance of respecting the boundaries of these opinions and the need for considerate actions based on them. (Grace Stiefel)
