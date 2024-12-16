The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Out of reach

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterDecember 16, 2024
On his first day as president, Donald Trump plans to make it easier for federal immigration officers to arrest migrants with no criminal record. His plans will result in a period of mass deportation across the country, and Trump suggests that he will involve the military in these actions. Millions of immigrants will be affected by the mass deportation. However, the economy will also take a hit if his plan succeeds. The United States economy is not only built off American-born citizens, but a significant portion also relies on immigrants. Trump’s plan to deport millions of immigrants would have tragic consequences not only on the economy but also on countless families and individuals. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel is a junior and is excited to be a cartoonist for her second year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, sports, and playing video games.