Cartoon: Performative altruism
Chloe Chu, Scot Scoop Editor • October 4, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ticking scars
-
CartoonsCartoon: Dirty profit
-
CartoonsCartoon: Censored comedy
-
CartoonsCartoon: A breath away
-
CartoonsCartoon: Guns away
-
CartoonsCartoon: King of the court
-
CartoonsCartoon: Surgeon demands
-
CartoonsCartoon: The price for living
-
CartoonsCartoon: Terms and conditions
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sleep sold separately
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Chloe Chu, Scot Scoop Editor
Chloe (class of 2027) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in journalism. She enjoys drawing, watching movies, and listening to music. Outside of school, you can find her eating good food with friends and family or collecting trinkets and keychains. You can view her website here.