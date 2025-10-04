The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Performative altruism

Chloe Chu, Scot Scoop EditorOctober 4, 2025
With the rise of social media, the number of people engaging in performative altruism has reached an all-time high. This occurs when someone engages in charitable acts or good deeds to gain attention, popularity, or social capital, rather than genuine pure goodwill. Many influencers, for example, showcase their “good deeds” online as a way to boost engagement and enhance their public image. One of the most common video formats for this kind of content typically begins with an influencer walking into a restaurant and asking to purchase a large amount of food. The employees often hesitate until the influencer explains that the food is “for the homeless,” at which point the influencer expects or receives the food for free, and they film themselves afterwards handing out the food to people in need. While these videos are meant to be heartwarming, they reduce acts of kindness to content for views, likes, shares, and follows, exploiting people’s hardships for entertainment. (Chloe Chu
Chloe Chu
Chloe Chu, Scot Scoop Editor
Chloe (class of 2027) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in journalism. She enjoys drawing, watching movies, and listening to music. Outside of school, you can find her eating good food with friends and family or collecting trinkets and keychains. You can view her website here.