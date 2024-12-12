The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Sugar-coated labels

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterDecember 12, 2024
Beneath the bright colors and fun packaging, a sinister reality appears in snacks marketed toward children. Many snacks typically contain high amounts of sugar and less beneficial ingredients and nutrients. By targeting a younger and more vulnerable audience, big-name companies can profit off parents unaware of the unhealthy ingredients used in these products. Although parents try to keep their children safe in many different ways, some often don’t spot misleading labels or aren’t well informed about the snacks their children eat. Parents should not allow children to consume unhealthy snacks excessively, and companies should not target harmful snacks toward children. (Grace Stiefel)
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel is a junior and is excited to be a cartoonist for her second year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, sports, and playing video games.