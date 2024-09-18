Cartoon: They’re eating the dogs!
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer • September 18, 2024
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Left in the dark
-
CartoonsCartoon: Silent treatment
-
CartoonsCartoon: Slaying the charts
-
CartoonsCartoon: Torture and tyranny
-
CartoonsCartoon: Toxic dyes die out
-
CartoonsCartoon: Baby talk
-
CartoonsCartoon: Phancy an elephant?
-
CartoonsCartoon: What a serve!
-
CartoonsCartoon: Plastic thoughts
-
CartoonsCartoon: Back in the race
-
UncategorizedNew share bins reduce lunch waste and cultivate community
-
UncategorizedScots lose heartbreaker against Ravens
-
UncategorizedRotary Club Lobster Fest fundraiser raises money for global and community causes
-
UncategorizedNorthern California Cherry Blossom Festival showcases Japanese cultural pride in bloom
-
UncategorizedIn Photos: Cherry Blossom Festival fosters Japanese culture
-
UncategorizedSan Francisco Giants unify the Bay Area through baseball
-
UncategorizedIn Photos: Scots boys volleyball teams win against Bears
-
UncategorizedCarlmont's climbers offer a 'rock solid' alternative to standard sports
-
UncategorizedCartoon: Neuralink's mind games
-
UncategorizedWildflower season begins
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.