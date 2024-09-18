The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: They’re eating the dogs!

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterSeptember 18, 2024
Last week, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced off in their first presidential debate hosted by ABC News. Trump claimed that in Springfield, Ohio, “they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” This claim, among many others from Trump, was proven false. However, the phrase had already become an internet sensation, remixing Trump’s words into songs. While many Republicans say Trump’s debate performance was strong, others admit that Trump’s argument was less than good. Trump must start watching his words to avoid hurting his standing and party in the presidential race. (Keira Sarmiento)
