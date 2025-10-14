The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Tragedy trope

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterOctober 14, 2025
Every scroll and tap on social media has a high chance of seeing a report of a death or tragedy, whether of a celebrity, a victim of violence, or any ordinary person. Constant exposure to violent content has caused many individuals to become increasingly desensitized to tragedy, viewing loss and death as just another disappointing headline. This numbness is reinforced by entertainment content, where death and violence are often treated casually in movies, television, and video games. As a result, empathy toward others is at risk, and the value and individuality of human life become easier to overlook. There needs to be a larger focus on the damage that social media can cause its users, specifically the desensitization created by the overconsumption of media involving violence and death. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.