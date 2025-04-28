The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Twinkle twinkle city lights

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterApril 28, 2025
Light pollution is the excessive use of artificial lights, such as city lights, in a way that overpowers the stars to the point where, in many cities, stars are not visible in the clearest weather. According to National Geographic, around 80% of people live under sky glow, a brightening phenomenon caused by artificial city lights such as those in buildings, street lamps, and car headlights. A light pollution map shows a high concentration of artificial light in highly urbanized/densely populated cities. Light pollution negatively impacts the environment, including the patterns of migratory animals such as birds, turtles, and insects, as well as drowning out the stars. (Leher Kawadia)
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to creating cartoons this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!