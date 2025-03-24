The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Wrongful relocation

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterMarch 24, 2025
Several hundred Afghan, Russian, Iranian, and Chinese migrants were deported from the United States to Panama in February. The migrants, forced to stay in a hotel in Panama City, were fearful and unaware of their location and final destination. They were kept under prison-like conditions and were not allowed to leave the hotel. Most of these migrants, unaware of their rights, felt a deep sense of helplessness in this unfamiliar situation. Some agreed to return to their countries from Panama, while others refused and were taken to a remote camp outside the city for weeks. A lawsuit eventually allowed these migrants to be released and sent back to Panama City, but they now find themselves stuck in an unfamiliar city, unsure of their rights. The treatment of these deported migrants is inhumane and highlights the injustice of the world’s treatment of migrants. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel is a junior and is excited to be a cartoonist for her second year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, sports, and playing video games.