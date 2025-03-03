The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoons: Clowns in Congress

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterMarch 3, 2025
For the last 42 days, President Donald Trump has signed more than 76 executive orders. The most a president has issued within their 100 days for the past 40 years. However, amongst the mass fires and rearrangement of government employees, the Trump Administration has acted illegally and unconstitutionally in many aspects that weaken the government as a whole. Including exceeding his authority by ordering a funding freeze on federal grants and lows while ensuring that the immigrant community is criminalized to the maximum extent. With the addition of Elon Musk‘s appearances in the White House along with accompanying Trump in many of his interviews, many wonder who’s really leading the country. On Feb. 26, Trump signed off on an executive order to expand the power of Elon Musk’s governmental cost-cutting program, the “Department of Government Efficiency,” or Doge. Placing more power in Musk’s hands, the one’s possibly pulling Trump’s strings. (Skylin Lui)
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop. She is currently employed at Doc’s Bagels. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, baking goods, and taking naps.  