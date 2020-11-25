COVID-19 causes changes in Thanksgiving celebrations

A turkey sits at the center of a table in preparation for a Thanksgiving feast.

It’s almost Thanksgiving, a holiday normally filled with family, friends, and feasts. However, due to restrictions resulting from COVID-19, the holiday looks different from past years.

COVID-19 has prevented many social gatherings like concerts, conventions, and other occasions and altered holiday festivities. Thanksgiving no exception.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is considered safer to have small gatherings. Staying inside is not considered safe. It is recommended that people stay outside in a secure environment. If a family member has COVID-19 or needs testing, it is advised that they stay isolated.

If people decide to gather, the CDC advises people to wear masks at all times, aside from eating or drinking, and avoid celebrating with large groups.

Thanksgiving is a celebration of a good harvest. It was first celebrated in 1621 when Native Americans and colonists joined together to have a feast. Abraham Lincoln was the first person to recognize Thanksgiving as a holiday, and it has been celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November since.

These recommendations make it unwise for families to partake in typical Thanksgiving festivities. Many have decided to downsize their gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

“I will be spending Thanksgiving with my family. However, no additional people will be there,” Kichi Amou*, a student at Design Tech High School, said. “I am going to my grandparent’s house, and it’ll only be me, my parents, and my brother.”

On top of reducing the people present during celebrations, many have toned down the celebrations. Amou describes their family’s plans for the day.

“We won’t even be having a feast, maybe turkey, but that’ll be it. A quick and short dinner,” Amou said.

As a result of these factors, many feel less enthusiastic about celebrating the holiday.

“I’m not really looking forward to Thanksgiving this year because it won’t be as enjoyable as normal,” Amou said.

Though people feel less excited about the holiday than normal, many will still try to enjoy the festivities as much as they can while staying safe. Though COVID-19 has changed many aspects of the holiday, the ideas of family, love, and gratefulness remain.

*This source’s name has been changed due to prevent deadnaming and is in accordance with Carlmont Media’s anonymous sourcing policy