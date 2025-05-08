Chasing dreams: a story of immigrants in the US
Friends and work have one important thing in common. They are both indispensable parts of the daily lives of millions of Americans, often taken for granted without a second thought. However, for many immigrants to the U.S., these become another obstacle.
With immigrants currently making up 18% of the total U.S. workforce and just about 168.48 million workers in the labor force, that means that 30.3 million of those workers are immigrants.
Despite immigrants’ evident importance within the U.S., they experience numerous difficulties upon coming to the U.S. For example, almost half of all immigrants have experienced workplace discrimination.
Coming to the U.S. for a better life is not the only side of the story. According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), many immigrants face discrimination in the form of receiving less pay, fewer opportunities, or being threatened.
“I would say there are situations that I felt discriminated against, although nobody just blatantly said that,” said Yangzhong Tang, a first-generation immigrant who has a doctorate in biotechnology.
These issues have not only sprung up recently. Chinese immigrant laborers experienced discrimination as far back as 1885, when people saw them as cheap and expendable workers.
Much of U.S. history leaves out the work of immigrants. In the building of the first transcontinental railroad, thousands of Chinese migrant workers toiled in dangerous conditions daily, often hanging off cliffs and experiencing harsh winters.
Historians estimate that about 1,000 immigrant workers died while laying the railroad tracks, a result of working on a more dangerous section of the railroad than white workers. Yet, these Chinese workers received less pay than their white counterparts.
While immigrants’ contributions have been vital to the U.S. economy for almost two centuries, many immigrant workers face significant challenges, particularly in the workplace.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), immigrants are more likely to be employed in manual labor jobs like construction and maintenance. These jobs often pay less than professional office jobs and negatively affect workers’ health.
As a result, immigrant workers earn, on average, $153 less per week than native U.S. citizens.
Immigrant workers are also easily subject to abuse from their employers. A study by the University of Chicago found that 37% of Mexican immigrant farm workers earned less than minimum wage, and 76% of them experienced wage theft.
Despite facing routine abuse, many immigrants are too terrified of the threat of deportation to speak up for themselves. Employers control these workers with the knowledge that protesting could cost them their jobs and right to stay in the country.
In addition, many immigrants have an unstable legal status. According to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), almost half of Latinx immigrants were too afraid to call the police in dangerous situations, worrying that police investigation would put their immigration status in jeopardy.
This combination of factors often leads to difficulties for immigrant workers, which do not come without consequences. Discrimination also takes a toll on immigrants’ health.
According to a study done by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), discrimination is associated with poor mental and physical health. Discrimination can also lead to difficulties in accessing healthcare and public benefits, especially among recently arrived immigrants. These obstacles can increase immigrants’ vulnerability to illnesses.
Immigrants to a new country face many difficulties, including language barriers and cultural differences.
“It took me a very long time to study the language because when I first came here, I didn’t speak English,” said Wenze Fu, a junior at Carlmont. “So I was very afraid to talk to other people, and it took me about a year to adapt and to try to talk with others.”
He immigrated from China two years ago.
Language barriers cause a wide variety of problems for immigrants, including social exclusion and limited access to information. This is a challenge that many immigrants face, as it can be difficult to connect with new people after moving to another country.
A study by the NIH links lower language proficiency to higher rates of depression and anxiety. Often, immigrants who don’t speak English feel alienated from society and are afraid to communicate with others, leading to self-imposed isolation.
In addition, despite the difficulties immigrants face in the U.S., they can gain some benefits from immigration. These include a better economy and a better education system.
“I used to think American education was not as good as Chinese education,” Tang said. “But after I stayed here, I actually think differently. I think one of the reasons that has made this country great is that it encourages students to think critically.”
Another benefit of immigrating to the U.S. is its economy, which, according to Investopedia, has one of the world’s highest gross domestic products.
The decision to chase a better life in the United States is difficult, and the lives of immigrants in the U.S. are not easy. Immigrants face many difficulties, ranging from language barriers to discrimination, but most choose to see the benefits of immigration as well.
“I came to this country for the American dream, and after living here for some time, you know, that didn’t really change,” Tang said.