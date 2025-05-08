Chasing dreams: a story of immigrants in the US

Friends and work have one important thing in common. They are both indispensable parts of the daily lives of millions of Americans, often taken for granted without a second thought. However, for many immigrants to the U.S., these become another obstacle.

With immigrants currently making up 18% of the total U.S. workforce and just about 168.48 million workers in the labor force, that means that 30.3 million of those workers are immigrants.

Despite immigrants’ evident importance within the U.S., they experience numerous difficulties upon coming to the U.S. For example, almost half of all immigrants have experienced workplace discrimination.

Coming to the U.S. for a better life is not the only side of the story. According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), many immigrants face discrimination in the form of receiving less pay, fewer opportunities, or being threatened.

“I would say there are situations that I felt discriminated against, although nobody just blatantly said that,” said Yangzhong Tang, a first-generation immigrant who has a doctorate in biotechnology.