Class of 2027 prepares for automatic CSU admission

Vanessa Bucklin A Carlmont student checks off requirements for college applications. While seniors in the Class of 2026 currently are submitting their applications, juniors in Class of 2027 are preparing to meet eligibility requirements for their desired universities.

A new law that will automatically admit eligible students to most California State University (CSU) campuses is sparking both relief and debate at Carlmont.

In early October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 640, which will allow automatic admission to most CSU campuses, according to the CSU official website. To be considered eligible, students must maintain a GPA of at least 2.5 and complete their A–G course requirements.

The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2026, first affects the Class of 2027, who are currently juniors, as they apply in fall 2026.

“I think direct admission will relieve many students of the college application process who are determined to attend a 4-year college directly from high school, as they will already know where they are going,” College and Career Center Assistant Stephanie Jacobovitz said. “All they will need to do is maintain their GPA and do well in their classes.”

Some Carlmont students said the law helps those focused on grades who may lack the time or resources for extracurricular activities.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for people who don’t have opportunities to seek out extracurriculars like other students,” said Carlmont junior Kennedy Staggs. “I know they’re important for college applications, but some people may not have the time and money.”

In addition to helping grade-focused students, the law could also alleviate students’ anxiety about the college admissions process. Acceptance rates are dropping, and many universities consider factors beyond GPA that not all students can meet.

“Students have become increasingly stressed about the college admissions process due to the high acceptance rates and the need to ensure their personal statements align with what admissions officers want to hear or see,” Jacobovitz said.

Despite these potential benefits, some students worry that academic drive at a competitive school like Carlmont will decrease due to its perceived leniency.

“I don’t think that people would try as hard at all, because a lot of students at Carlmont want to go to good schools. They try super hard because it’s competitive,” said Carlmont junior Makenzie Ho. “I don’t think there will be as much effort put into school or extracurriculars.”

Jacobovitz emphasized the importance of students and counselors understanding the new policy to minimize confusion.

“Counselors will have to learn about how direct admissions work and how best to guide students through emails, presentations, and information provided on the website,” Jacobovitz said. “Students and parents should also carefully review the fine print on direct admissions and familiarize themselves with the process.”

Regardless of different viewpoints, many students in the Class of 2027 and beyond are expected to benefit from the law. Some feel relief knowing they are guaranteed admission to local universities.

“Knowing about this policy lifts a weight off my chest because I’ve been stressing a lot about going to these good schools,” Ho said. “It makes me feel better that I’m guaranteed into one of them.”