Collaboration

Organizations and former convicts must work together to leave the criminal justice system successfully.

“The SF Reentry Council’s goal is not just to house someone, but to help someone regain their life and successfully get out of the criminal system,” Westbrook said.

For this to work, former convicts must do their part in reaching out to organizations and commit themselves to making a change in their life.

Westbrook shared a moral of hers that allowed her to become successful.

“My past shapes me, but it doesn’t define me unless I let it,” Westbrook said.