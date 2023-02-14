Column: I used to be a K-pop fan too

K-pop groups are often controlled by their agencies and have little autonomy over their performances and concepts.

The first time I listened to Korean pop (K-pop), I was immediately captivated.

It’s a rabbit hole that I’m sure many K-pop fans are familiar with: encountering a music video or interview, wondering who these talented people are, looking up their names … and boom. You’ve been ensnared in the trap, and there is no escape.

However, the more I immersed myself in the world of K-pop, the less I found myself enjoying it. Fan wars, scandals, unoriginal comebacks, mistreatment, and obsessive fans tainted the delightful experience that initially drew me in.

At one point, I got tired of all the toxicity and drifted away from the community. Newer and younger fans blindly throwing themselves into the K-pop void makes my heart bleed a little on the inside.

To clear things out of the way, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying K-pop. I have no doubt it has brought positivity to many people’s lives, and I still regularly listen to songs by Stray Kids, TXT, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, etc., when I need to take a break or reset my mood.

After all, K-pop is all about offering fans happiness, inspiration, and an escape from reality.

Underneath the glory and glamor, though, lies a shallow industry festering with corruption.

It should be obvious that K-entertainment companies don’t care about their idols beyond their ability to bring in the cash. The only two paths for a K-pop group are fame or disbandment. Members are expendable upon losing the public’s favor, and there’s always an endless pool of trainees waiting for the opportunity to debut.

Companies also regulate their idols’ lives and music to maximize profit, branding idols as commercial products rather than music artists.

An example is BLACKPINK, the epitome of commercialized K-pop. Since its debut in 2016, the group has only released two full albums but has managed to break multiple music records. They are undoubtedly gifted singers, dancers, and rappers rather than just pretty faces.

However, rather than giving them more opportunities to make more music or perform, BLACKPINK’s agency directed them to lead careers primarily based on modeling and brand deals. It’s frustrating to see YG Entertainment fail to tap into the group’s full potential.

At its core, K-pop has always been less about heartfelt music and more about stunning visuals, flashy performances, and copious amounts of fan service.

Put simply, K-pop aims to manufacture a fantastical world for fans to feed their delusions. Of course, not all K-pop lovers are fanatical– I’ve met some lovely people through our shared interest in certain groups– but “stan” culture promotes fetishization and glorification to the point where idols aren’t taken seriously as artists.

Unlike artists in Western pop, K-pop idols are essentially objects of entertainment for fans to support and obsess over. Stan culture normalizes an incredibly toxic and invasive relationship between fans and idols, leaving the latter with little autonomy over their own lives.

Anyone who has been in the industry for more than half a second knows how taboo dating is among idols: in 2018, Cube Entertainment kicked out Hyuna and Dawn for publicizing their relationship, and in 2020, EXO’s Chen was threatened by his own fans after announcing his marriage. Even nowadays, male and female idols can hardly interact with each other for fear of sparking dating rumors.

Many companies also have dating bans, especially for trainees and recently debuted idols. Supposedly, the agencies set these dating bans to prevent an idol or group from ruining their reputation, but it also fuels the belief that fans are entitled to keep their idols from dating.

It’s a notion that I’m sure most people with common sense find ridiculous, and many fans are supportive of idol couples. Still, it’s startling how some fans feel upset and betrayed when their favorite get into relationships.

Dating restrictions are not the worst thing idols face when chasing their dreams. Even before debuting, companies strictly dictate their idols’ physical appearance and private lives. Idols are expected to be perfect and complacent while being objectified, a standard Huh Yunjin from the group LE SSERAFIM boldly called out in her song “I ? DOLL.”

K-pop is an incredibly controlled and repressive industry, and the obsession with perfectionism has reached a point where some groups don’t even sing live during performances. Companies seem to expect their idols to shed all traces of humanity and become saints to maintain a perfect image.

At the end of the day, though, idols are still human, and it’s no surprise that stardom takes a significant mental and physical toll. We have seen far too many idols crumble under the brunt of public pressure, brutal training, sexualization, and punishing promotion schedules not to recognize that something needs to change.

K-pop is falling into a spiral of companies overworking idols and churning out content to meet fans’ demands, who then believe this level of engagement between fans and idols to be perfectly normal.

Rather than contributing to the toxic cycle, it’s better to walk away.

K-pop stans, it’s time to grow up.