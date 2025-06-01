Combating Illness

Thunder shakes the room, rain pounds on the door, people are coughing left and right, then comes a loud sneeze from outside. Then another closer by.

“Achoo!”

Your mom comes rushing in– “Was that you?” she asks in panic as you look down in shame.

But that was last year, never again you promised yourself, and that is why you’re here today; researching what to do to prevent disaster from striking again.

Here I would like to show you some of the most effective and natural ways to keep yourself safe from illness, along with some easy steps and resources you can use to your greatest advantage.

People often go straight to pills and artificial treatment when there are much healthier and less risky routes that one could take simply by utilizing ingredients they already have at home.

Before we get started, here is a small, baseline number of do’s and do-not’s.

DO:

Maintain a nutritious and balanced diet (according to Harvard School of Public Health )

Exercise regularly, meaning 150 minutes of exercise spread across the span of a week (according to the University of Florida Health )

DON’T:

Yes, all you have to do is meet these low standards and you’re on your way.

Both a proactive approach and something small that can easily be incorporated into your diet would be turmeric. You heard that right, turmeric is a great aid in managing oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, and anxiety. It even supports brain and heart health by reducing inflammation and enhancing overall well-being, according to the National Library of Medicine.

A great and simple way to incorporate turmeric into your diet is to mix it into your regular recipes, like rice, meat, roasted vegetables, and plenty more.

Another great way to incorporate turmeric into your diet is to make turmeric ginger tea. There are many recipes out there; a good example is this YouTube video by the channel Foolproof Living. Not only does this recipe have turmeric, but it also includes ginger, another great source of antioxidants.

If you’ve graduated the more simplistic levels of turmeric or would simply prefer an alternative to turmeric, another great immune booster is garlic fermented in raw honey.

For those not familiar with fermented garlic honey, it consists of raw cloves of garlic that ferment by being placed in an airtight container with raw honey. This is an extremely easy way to help out your immune system, and not too complicated if you ask me.

As most are already aware, honey has some great benefits on its own: it helps soothe sore throats, relieve coughs, reduce inflammation, and clear mucus.

Similarly, garlic has its own benefits. For example, it boosts immunity, reduces inflammation, and supports heart health by helping expand blood vessels and regulate blood pressure. According to the Cleveland Clinic.

In this home remedy, the benefits of garlic and honey combine to boost your immune system, soothe a sore throat, aid in recovery when sick, and improve overall health.

You can find many videos and recipes online; here is a recipe by Grow Forage Cook Ferment.

Overall, by adding these simple, yet powerful, natural remedies to your routine, you’ll boost your immune system and feel stronger and healthier. By making these small changes, you’ll be able to say goodbye to falling behind and missing out on the fun because of illness.