Community members help shape Stanford’s vision of a new cancer center

Photo courtesy of Stanford Medicine Stanford Medicine lays out information to present to community members at its open houses. These presentations help residents get a greater sense of the concept, goals, and needs of the Redwood City Cancer Center idea.

Redwood City community members gathered at community open houses to provide input on Stanford Medicine’s vision for a new cancer center, a project that will be a major development in oncology at Stanford Medicine.

The open houses served as a way to improve the idea based on community feedback. If developed, it will be the only Stanford Center solely dedicated to cancer. Stanford officials hope that the center will be able to effectively streamline cancer research and care within one location.

“Every minute, four new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the United States, and it’s projected that cancer’s share of global disease burden will keep growing in the years ahead,” said Lucy Wicks, Assistant Vice President of Government Affairs at Stanford University. “These are people and families who deserve access to the latest advances in complex cancer care. This is why we’re exploring the possibility of establishing a cancer center in Redwood City.”

According to Statista, cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, data from the American Cancer Society says there are 2,041,910 new cancer cases every year and 618,120 cancer deaths every year. The prevalence and severity of cancer in the United States demand better approaches to prevention and care.

Currently, the concept is gathering input from the community, and members recognize it as an important development in the progression of cancer research.

“While early in our process, we are ensuring our efforts are guided by aligned community values. We are committed to strengthening our long and beneficial relationship with Redwood City to promote a healthy community and foster emotional stewardship,” Wicks said.

The center is still a work in progress by Stanford Medicine.

“We’re in the very early stages of planning, and we started our efforts by seeking input from the community through open houses,” Wicks said.

Although Stanford Medicine already has numerous other cancer centers, including one in Redwood City, the concept they plan on creating would be the only one solely dedicated to cancer.

“Our goal is not just to focus on treating patients but on setting new standards in cancer treatment, research, and education, all in one integrated space,” Wicks said.

Students at Carlmont also recognize the importance of the new cancer center.

“The nucleus of cancer as a whole is that we are constantly trying to advance our knowledge of cancer as a disease,” said Rohan Yadavalli, a senior at Carlmont High School and a student researcher at the University of California, San Francisco Health. “One of the biggest issues that we saw in a study I did of analyzing participation in survivorship cancer clinical trials is that we don’t have enough people of diverse backgrounds to promote and be more diverse or accurate based on data from the US census.”

Students also understand the benefits of recognizing healthcare developments, like the cancer center, at a local level.

“Healthcare should be universal. Students who are trying to work or have family members who need these kinds of locations should know about it,” Yadavalli said.

The enthusiasm for developing the cancer center is also shared by other students.

“I think that this new cancer center in Redwood City is a great way for the community to come together, provide support for cancer patients, and to provide more resources for them,” said Joshua Wu, a senior at Carlmont and the president of the Childhood Cancer Awareness Club.

Although still in its early stages, the project has already inspired optimism among its creators.

“I personally feel grateful to work on a project that starts with listening to our neighbors and employs a thoughtful design process aimed at creating a space that reimagines cancer care,” Wicks said.