In communities, individuals are sewing countless masks to donate to hospitals and first responders. Others are donating food, money, and supplies to families who have lost their source of income.

For instance, in San Carlos’s backyard is One Life Counseling Center, a group that is donating food and other essentials to those who cannot afford it right now. Though initially a non profit counseling center working to benefit their community, they have broadened their scope during the crisis to provide not only mental health support but clothing and food to those most vulnerable in the community.

Many people who come through their weekly drive-through are living in their cars or have no source of income with a family to feed. While following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks and gloves, volunteers distribute boxes filled with food supplies, diapers, sanitary products as well as toys to families with children. By continuing to benefit the community, they have eased the strain COVID-19 has placed on individuals and provided an avenue for those wishing to volunteer.

The youth in our community also continue to step up; for instance, San Carlos’ Youth Advisory Council is trying to work with the city and local businesses and communities to start projects. Even with city restrictions, they do what they can, currently hosting a diaper drive to donate to One Life.

By raising money and volunteering, people in our community have stepped up to help others in our community. In times of distress, it has been shown over and over that they often lend helping hands.