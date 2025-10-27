Competitive Speech and Debate Team builds confidence and community

Isla Iyer Cody Ng and Kellen Kato rehearse their duo interpretation speech during practice so they can receive feedback. In this event, two speakers act out a literary scene without props and actively convey emotion and depth.

The Competitive Speech and Debate Team (CSDT) at Carlmont High School gives students a space to develop their public speaking, critical thinking, and leadership skills through frequent practices and competitive tournaments.

CSDT was founded in 2024 by a group of freshmen who wanted to bring their positive middle school debating experience to Carlmont High School. They all came from Tierra Linda Middle School, where they had access to a speech and debate elective and club, and were privileged enough to have a dedicated teacher.

“We wanted this activity to be more than just something we did in middle school,” said Alina Robinson, the CSDT co-captain. “We wanted to expand it and make it far more accessible than what we previously had.”

Twice a week, the club meets in S33 to prepare for upcoming tournaments and scrimmages. They start off with a quick presentation before splitting up into two different groups: one for speech and one for debate. The speech kids write and prepare their speeches, while the debate kids jump into practice rounds. Both parties receive feedback from the captains.

According to the National Speech & Debate Association, participating in speech and debate can help students overcome their fear of public speaking, improve their academic performance, and help them use their voice to change the world.

“Our students all learn leadership skills, and many of them teach each other how to be better at their speeches or debates,” said Maria Robinson, the club advisor.

According to Maria Robinson, the club has grown significantly in student, staff, and parent participation over the past year.

She takes great pride in seeing growth from students, whom she calls “young lawyers,” and enjoys watching them prepare and compete.

“I love to see how passionate students are about speech and debate and how hard they work at it,” Maria Robinson said.

For Alina Robinson, the personal reward is found in the competitive environment.

“My favorite part about competing is getting to understand how to communicate effectively, especially when you’re disagreeing, because I feel like that is one of the most important lessons,” Alina Robinson said.

Aside from the club, Alina Robinson competes in Parliamentary and World Schools debate. She teaches information that she learns from these competitions as well as general knowledge of debating, like rules and tournament norms.

On Oct. 19, CSDT competed at the Coast Forensic League Super Debate One tournament. Many members of the club, including Alina Robinson, did very well and qualified for state qualifiers.

Some members, like Morgan Li, have yet to compete in a tournament. This is Li’s first year competing on the team, though he used to do it outside of school. Unlike Alina Robinson, he was not given the opportunity to do speech and debate at his middle school.

According to Li, he will be competing in the Springboard Scrimmage Five on Oct. 28 in the Original Oratory event.

“I do feel a little nervous because this is my first time doing Original Oratory in a tournament, so it’s definitely a little more scary,” Li said.

Despite that, Li feels confident in his ability to do well since he has done tournaments before and has a supportive speech community.

According to Li, since joining CSDT, the feedback that he has received from the captains has improved his public speaking. Though his tone was pretty good to begin with, he said he has learned to use fewer filler words and sway less when speaking to show more confidence.

“Them giving feedback is really nice because it’s not really like a robotic voice. It’s real feedback that’s important,” Li said.

In the upcoming school year, Alina Robinson and Li both hope to break. In speech and debate, breaking means advancing beyond the preliminary rounds and qualifying for the more competitive elimination rounds of a tournament. They also plan to participate in higher-level competitions.

Regarding the team, Alina Robinson hopes to continue building the community, have an increase in returning members, and prepare members well for upcoming tournaments.

“Overall, we want to try to get them set up for success for the next year,” Alina Robinson said.