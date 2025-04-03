Court order returns VTA buses and light rail to service

VTA 60 bus at Winchester and Hamilton / Grendelkhan / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 VTA 60 bus at Winchester and Hamilton drives its way to pick up passengers. Due to the recent VTA strike, many passengers were unable to find transportation to school or work. “It was really annoying that my parents had to drive me to school during their busy schedules,” said Carlmont student Alan Goldberg.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus and light rail services have resumed after a nearly three week strike, following a court order requiring workers to return. While commuters welcome the restoration of transit, lingering concerns remain over labor disputes and the strike’s long-term impact.

“Workers were ordered to return to their jobs immediately after the ruling, and they reported to work the next morning,” said VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler-Ross.

The VTA strike began on March 10, when members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 (ATU 265) walked off the job over disputes regarding wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Negotiations between VTA and ATU 265 had stalled for months before the strike began, as union representatives argued that workers faced unfair wages and inadequate healthcare benefits.

“VTA continues to remain open to negotiating the terms of a new contract, in which VTA has made multiple modifications to our proposal. We hope ATU will come back to the negotiating table with a proposal that can resolve the contract conflict,” Hendler-Ross said.

Many commuters across Santa Clara County struggled with transportation disruptions during the strike, relying on alternative travel options to reach their destinations.

“I rely on the bus every day to get to work, and the delays were incredibly frustrating. It felt like no one was thinking about the riders caught in the middle,” said Carlmont student Alan Goldberg, a frequent bus user.

The impact of the delays was felt across the community, with daily commuters facing significant challenges.

“I support the union and what they’re fighting for, but at the end of the day, I still need to get to work. The bus delays were a nightmare, and I had to miss multiple shifts because I couldn’t get a ride,” said Bay Area local Lauren Larson.

A court order issued on March 29 mandated that transit workers return to their jobs while negotiations continue. The ruling was met with mixed reactions, with some workers frustrated over returning without a finalized agreement.

“Crews are continuing to inspect the system and make needed repairs, and the rest of the system will resume service as soon as possible,” Hendler-Ross said.

Despite service restoration, tensions between VTA management and ATU 265 remain high. Union leaders insist that without meaningful contract changes, another labor stoppage could occur in the future.

“VTA welcomes back our ATU-represented employees, and we know they are professionals who value their jobs and the passengers who depend on our service,” Hendler-Ross said.

As transit services normalize, local officials and business leaders stress the need for a long-term resolution, as both sides are expected to resume negotiations in the coming weeks.

“The faster VTA can get service restored to 100% levels, the better public confidence will be in our service. We also are offering credits for monthly and annual pass holders for the service missed in the month of March,” Hendler-Ross said.

The VTA lost about $76,000 daily in fare revenue, while quit tracks led to more copper wire theft, requiring repairs and ongoing loss assessments.

“I just hope they figure this out for good. Another strike would be awful for those of us who need the buses every day,” Goldberg said.