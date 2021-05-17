COVID Vaccine available for children ages 12-15

What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Administration(CDC) must approve the vaccine. According to experts, the vaccine is safe for children aged 12-15.

How is the efficacy? According to preliminary results from Pfizer, the vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate in that none of the vaccinated volunteers in the study contracted COVID-19. The clinical trials were only using volunteers aged 12-15.

Side Effects: The side effects reported on 12-15-year-olds are the same ones that adults have experienced. Some side effects include sore arms, fevers, and chills. These side effects are not more or less severe in children aged 12-15 than in their over 16 counterparts.

What about kids younger than 12?

Some speculate that drug companies will produce vaccines for those younger than 12 as early as next year. In the meantime, though, the best course of action to protect young children is make sure the older people around them are vaccinated.