Crossword: Famous Artists
Johan Sijp, Staff Writer • March 21, 2025
About the Contributor
Johan Sijp, Staff Writer
Johan Sijp is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year journalist with Scotscoop. When he’s not participating in the Journalism program, he loves to play volleyball and spend time with his friends. Johan enjoys baking sweet treats for his family and friends. You can find him at the many health fairs across the bay involved in various Stanford health initiatives aiming to extend healthcare to underserved communities.