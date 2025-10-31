The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Crossword: Washroom Word Hunt

Wesley Kron, Staff WriterOctober 31, 2025






Created by Wesley Kron using the free cross word creator from Amuse Labs
Wesley Kron, Staff Writer
Wesley Kron (class of 2026) is a senior and a third-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited to write articles for Scot Scoop and edit for the Highlander. He enjoys wrestling at Carlmont and the Belmont Wrestling Academy Club and wiping out while surfing with his family in his free time. He is also pursuing a career in nursing in order to gain the skills necessary to take care of his fat cat Vinny.