Dancers step into spring spotlight

Jessica Sun Performing helps dancers increase their confidence on stage and gives them the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned throught the year. “The experience of performing in front of an audience helps build my confidence and stage presence. Each performance teaches me how to handle pressure and express myself more freely,” said Yerim Jung, an advanced dance ensemble member.

Carlmont’s spring dance showcase gives students the opportunity to perform techniques developed over the school year and gain confidence and expression working with a group.

From the start of the second semester, Roxanne Seliger, the Carlmont dance teacher, instructed students to begin piecing together the parts of the performance. This started with learning choreography to adding final perfections at dress rehearsals. This process involved working with other dancers and, for student choreographers, developing leadership skills.

“We got introduced to it by Ms. Seliger after the winter break, and she asked us for volunteers to make up choreography and lead groups. Each group had two weeks to practice the dance, and there was a showing every Friday in class where groups received feedback. After four rounds of this process, we had dress rehearsals with our costumes and experimented with lighting on stage,” said Yerim Jung, an advanced dance ensemble member.

Jung is part of the student choreographer team, and her experience with the entire choreography process was a significant part of her development as a dancer.

In addition to creating choreography, student choreographers also choose music and figure out the other components of the piece, like stage lighting. They can develop management and organizational skills, showing how this opportunity can help them grow as a leader through artistic expression.

“ This performance is special to me because it reflects my personal growth as a dancer. I contributed to creating the choreography, allowing me to express my style and emotions. I also put a lot of effort into choosing the music, which helped me build my confidence and positivity. — Yerim Jung

Peer interactions are also key to creating a smooth and successful show. The teaching perspective is different from that of a learner, giving the choreographer a broader view of aspects that need to be addressed. Seliger encourages her students to take on this role, knowing they can improve in many different ways from this experience.

“It’s great to be a teacher because when you teach choreography, you know it more than just performing it; you think about others. So, I think learning from each other and peers is a great experience,” Seliger said.

Many students like Jung also expressed increased confidence while participating in the show. Student leaders felt more confident with choreography under their control, but those learning choreography also felt more confident communicating with peers and facing an audience.

Rio Imawaka, an intermediate dance ensemble member, elaborated on how dance helped her cope with her reserved personality.

“This show is one of the only two dance shows in the whole school year, so I appreciate all the opportunities to perform. It’s a bonding experience with my peers, even if I don’t talk to them often during class, since preparing and performing in the same show allows me to get to know them better. Also, it’s one of the few opportunities for me to show my family what I’ve been working on for the past few months at school,” Imawaka said.

The spring showcase consists of pieces with different technical styles, and it allows students like Imawaka to perform all the different dance genres they learned throughout the year.

From feeling the driving rhythms of hip-hop music or the fluidity and flow of contemporary dance, students improve as versatile dancers with their exposure to contrasting forms of expression.

“Being able to learn different dance styles expands my knowledge about dance in general, and learning something new is exciting for me,” Imawaka said.

Overall, the spring showcase helps students develop lifelong skills and dancing experience through its freedom for leadership and creativity. The performance highlights the students’ hard work and showcases their growth since the start of the school year.

“We have more time, so the dance choreography is stronger, more technical, more creative, and students get to work with each other more by teaching each other different choreography and styles,” Seliger said.