Dear Dumb Diary
Dear Dumb Diary
A podcast dedicated to teen conversations on everyday life experiences, hosted by Anoushka Mekerira
Dear Dumb Diary Ep. 3: Being Korean is kool
In this episode, guest Noel Lim shares her knowledge of Korean pop culture and how it’s helped her embrace her Korean roots.
Search Results placeholder
About the Writer
Anoushka Mekerira, Podcast Producer
Anoushka Mekerira is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She is a podcast producer for Scot Center. She is passionate about the digital media field and hopes to pursue it in the future.
Twitter: @wowanoushka
Twitter: @wowanoushka