Delivery services become crucial during COVID-19

Another option for delivery services are packaged ingredients that can be cooked at home and turned into meals. "I know that Home Delivery meal kits are popular and seem like a good option for people who still want to cook," said Katie Blondino, a junior.

While COVID-19 is still present in the U.S., delivery services are a resource that residents can utilize to stay safe during the shelter-in-place.

On March 17, seven Bay Area counties were mandated to a shelter-in-place protocol. Later, the order was altered to a statewide shelter-in-place by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This means that residents are not to leave their homes unless for essential reasons. So, going to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the hospital, or taking a walk is allowed. However, going to a friend’s house or seeing someone who doesn’t live with you is prohibited.

The goal of the shelter-in-place is that it will slow down the number of people who get infected and the number of people in need of hospitalization. In other words, they want to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed all at once.

With this order established, delivery services have become more crucial for the people who stay home but still need to get food or other supplies.

Delivery services such as DoorDash, Costco Grocery, Amazon, Home Chef, and restaurant take-outs are all resources that people could use to help stay safe.

“My parents and I have been using DoorDash more than usual because it’s way easier and better than going out to buy food,” said Ellyse Holland, a junior.

Locally, residents can find take-out options from various restaurants like Paxti’s Pizza, San Carlos Bar & Grill, and California Pizza Kitchen.

“Being able to enjoy food from restaurants still makes things feel like it’s still sort of normal around here,” said Emma Weitz, a junior.

Though some may not use the delivery services, they are still pleased to know that they can use them if they ever need to.

“My family has been cooking dinners like we usually do, but it’s comforting to know that we still have the opportunity to use delivery services if we need, especially during this weird time,” said Donya Khonsari, a junior.

Whether families use delivery services or choose to get their resources on their own, both are grateful for the work and commitment that these services do.

“I think it’s important to be grateful for the essential workers who make it possible for everyone to stay home and be safe while still getting their needs taken care of,” Weitz said.