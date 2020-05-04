Disney Parks

In response to hospitals that were short of supplies, Disney Park donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare. This non-profit organization gathers supplies and redistributes them to needy hospitals throughout developing countries.

“We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19,” said Charles Redding, MedShare CEO and President. “We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines.”

In addition to donating ponchos, they have contributed over 100,000 masks to California, New York, and Florida, which were initially hit especially hard. As Disney closed down its parks and stores, its contributions aimed to give back to communities and individuals in any way they can.