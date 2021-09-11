Does Hershey’s chocolate taste strange?
Does Hershey’s chocolate taste strange? If you grew up in America this question probably seems out of the blue, but for others, it’s spot on. Hershey and other popular American chocolates have created a similar yet likable taste; one that can seem too sweet or powdery to someone who grew up outside of the U.S.
