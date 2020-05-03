Although some celebs are creating ways for the community to fill their time, the majority of celebrities are helping through significant donations to COVID-19 related organizations and charities. Oprah Winfrey is one of the largest donors and announced on Instagram that she was donating $1 million to America’s Food Fund to support people with food insecurities during this pandemic in addition to other charities.

Winfrey said, “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry revealed that they donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in California to serve $1 million in meals to the 18,000 children in the Oakland school district. The latter relied on the two-plus meals provided at school.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

“We just found out that the Oakland school district is closing their doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on their daily services and try to help in any way that we can,” Stephen Curry said.

Also, the Currys donated $1 million to a disaster relief fund for Chase Center Employees.

Robyn Fenty, better known as Rihanna, also donated $5 million from her Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe. As the second most substantial donation behind Winfrey’s, the money will be used towards a number of causes. It will be used to support food banks that feed at-risk communities, provide testing in Haiti, Malawi, and small Native communities, and give personal protective gear, training, and respiratory supplies to healthcare workers.

As our world faces a global pandemic causing over 80,000 deaths nationwide, loss of millions of jobs, and an uncertain future, celebrities have risen to the challenge to help get us through the COVID-19 crisis by putting their money and time towards communities and organizations in need.