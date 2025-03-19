Driven to discover

Each year in the United States, nearly 1.9 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and 608,570 lose their lives to the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. These statistics represent not only numbers but also families, communities, and dreams that were cut short.

But, behind this deadly disease, scientists work tirelessly in labs to treat and detect cancer. One lab at Stanford University is focused on a cancer detection method called liquid biopsy to detect cancer earlier and more accurately.

For the scientists behind these advancements, cancer research is not only their career but also a personal mission fueled by different stories and personal experiences. Isabel Jabara, a PhD student in the biology program at Stanford, says her journey into the world of cancer research did not begin in a lab or a classroom but instead started with a cancer diagnosis in her family.

“When I was in high school, my aunt got diagnosed with breast cancer, and I always knew that cancer was a problem, but it had never really been directly applicable to me,” Jabara said, “I was still young at the time, and I was always kind of confused about why cancer is so hard to cure. And why haven’t scientists found a cure yet?”

The diagnosis of her aunt led Jabara to become curious about breast cancer and led her to pursue biology in college. However, after working in the lab, Jabara’s interest expanded beyond just breast cancer.

“I realized I was interested in cancer in general. It’s a field I knew could lead to real-world change, and I wanted to be a part of it,” Jabara said. “I joined a lab focused on lung cancer because it’s one of the deadliest forms of cancer and one that could benefit most from earlier detection.”

Her work now focuses on developing blood tests to detect cancer at its earliest stages.

“Early detection is everything in cancer,” Jabara said. “Lung cancer patients who are diagnosed early have a much higher chance of survival because their tumors are smaller and more treatable.”

For Jabara, the potential to save lives drives her research.

In the lab, Jabara and other scientists collaborate on various projects. Scientist Emily Hamilton notices how important working together is for their lab to be successful.

“We have a lot of different projects going on in the lab, and different people lead different projects. Most people sort of have the main projects they’re working on, but each project has many things that need to be done to make it a success,” Hamilton said.

This sense of teamwork is essential to the success of the lab’s research and fuels the shared passion for making a difference in cancer care.

Lab manager Angela Hui also emphasizes the importance of teamwork.

“I work with a group of very smart people which always makes me feel like I am learning something from them, and they always inspire me,” Hui said.

Hui became interested in pursuing cancer research during her undergraduate studies at Stanford University.

“When I was in college, I did a research project, and then I found that I really enjoyed doing research in the lab. I started to think that it would be great if my future career was in the research lab. So when I graduated from college, I started working in the lab,” Hui said.

At the lab, Hui’s role in the lab extends beyond overseeing the lab’s operations. She also works to overcome challenges, such as keeping up with a field that continues to evolve daily.

“But, the lab has a lot of nice people who always help, so we work as a team. I just have to not be too shy to ask for help,” Hui said.

Jabara also finds it difficult to keep going during times of challenges. For her, since there has not been a lot of research done in this field, so many different techniques are being tried for the first time without an example to follow.

"It's kind of like you're fishing in the dark," Jabara said. "You are looking for something, but you don't know what it is."

To stay motivated during this time, Jabara reminds herself that this is her passion.

“I’m genuinely really interested in the research that I do. I think it’s really cool, and I’m excited about it, so I think that’s the main thing that keeps me going. Knowing that there could be a final product that could be actionable for humans and help people keeps me going,” Jabara said.

The importance of having a positive mindset in scientific research fields can not be overlooked, as it is what encourages these innovators to push through their setbacks. Allison Master, an assistant professor at the University of Houston who holds a Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology, studies motivation, specifically in the field of STEM. She highlights the importance of having a growth mindset, especially as a researcher.

“Being successful in science isn’t about being the smartest person in the room; it’s about being the most willing to learn and grow,” Master said. “Rejection is part of the process—whether it’s grant proposals, experiments, or publishing papers. What matters is having the mindset to learn from those setbacks and keep going.”

Jabara’s motivation comes from having a growth mindset, studied by Master.

“It’s really about believing that you can grow through challenges. When things don’t go as planned, I remind myself that it’s part of the process,” Jabara said.

For Master, these setbacks can be rewarding.

"The more challenges you overcome, the more confidence you gain — not because you were perfect from the start, but because you've proven to yourself that you can handle whatever comes your way," Master said.

“It’s a collaborative effort,” Hui said. “When you’re stuck, knowing there’s a team ready to support you makes all the difference.”

This collaboration in the lab, as well as the scientist’s determination, leads to the lab’s success. Each scientist’s story reflects how advancements in cancer research represent more than just science. These are personal missions to save lives that are driven through both curiosity and collaboration.

“Seeing all of us work together and push something forward – especially knowing it might help patients someday – is what makes it all worth it,” Hamilton said.