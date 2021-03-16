Early Life

Karen Lorraine Speier was born on May 14, 1950, in San Francisco, to Nancy and Fred Speier. Both of her parents helped the future congresswoman learn the value of hard work.

“My parent’s exceptional work ethic set the tone in our home. Both mom and dad always wanted us to be active,” Speier said in her book “Surviving Jonestown, Summoning Courage, and Fighting Back.”

Speier loved belonging to a community with common interests and wanted to be a Girl Scout and ballerina as a child. But, her parents wanted her to participate in activities that would teach her lessons that would apply to the real world.

Speier learned to work with others, going door-to-door around her neighborhood selling cacti. Despite her parent’s objections about ballet and the Girl Scouts, when the young Speier requested to go to Mercy Girls High School, her parents obliged.

She worked hard in high school and became interested in politics. When she was a junior, she started working for a California state assemblymember, Leo Ryan. Speier went to rallies and campaigns to help the election of her candidate.

Once she graduated from Mercy, she attended UC Davis as a Pre-Med major but switched to political science later on.

“Nobody else could determine my passion. Ever since my job with Ryan, I had been fascinated by the political sphere,” Speier said.

Speier had received the opportunity to Intern for Assemblymen Ryan’s office while at UC Davis, located close to the state capital. She loved the work and even acquired college credit for it.

Near the end of her college career, Ryan ran for the United States House of Representatives. Speier worked hard on his campaign, and her job was to answer constituent questions and concerns. As a result, Speier had to learn the in’s and out’s of United States politics.

“I had to take each call or letter seriously and really listen in order to get to the heart of the constituent’s reason for reaching out to the government,” Speier said.

Ryan was elected to the House of Representatives in 1972, and Speier worked as an aide in his office. At this time, she had to choose: stay with Ryan as an aid or pursue her own career in politics.

She chose to pursue a life of public service and decided to enter law school.

“I wanted to make the decisions that affected real change, and my job as a staffer wasn’t going to satisfy me forever,” Speier said.

In 1976, Speier graduated from Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, and Ryan offered her a position as legal counsel to his office. Speier was one of only a handful of women in high-ranking positions in congressional offices.

She would serve in this position for a short period before tragedy struck.