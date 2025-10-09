East Asian snacks grow into an online obsession

Kevin Zhang The seats in front of Somi Somi, a desert store specializing in ice cream and taiyaki, are filled with customers, a reflection of the even larger crowd inside. People chat and socialize while enjoying their sweet snacks bought from either Somi Somi or other East Asian stores nearby.

From boba to matcha with tanghulu and hwachae, East Asian foods are becoming the focal point of culinary social media trends, frequently appearing on cover pages, Instagram reels, and other forms of social media.

According to an article by Restroworks, the global Asian restaurant industry is experiencing remarkable growth and reshaping dining habits worldwide. While there are many reasons as to why they are so popular, some consider uniqueness to be a large factor.

“It’s unique. Coming from more of a white family, it’s something that I don’t really try often,” said Nicholas Rivkin, a Carlmont sophomore.

Originating from different countries, East Asian snacks have new and diverse flavors in products cultivated for years across the globe, leading to more unique tastes.

Rivkin also credited East Asian snack popularity to word of mouth, which is reflected by the population of Asian Americans in the United States. According to the Pew Research Center, this number has doubled since 2000.

Rivkin says he first learned about the snacks through word of mouth after attending the Asian-based clubs at Carlmont last year, such as Chinese Culture Club, Korean Culture Club, Asian American Allies, and Wushu Club.

Aside from uniqueness and word of mouth, attention online also motivates others to try new things, serving as a leading reason why East Asian foods are accepted as trends and included in the daily lives of many.

“Trends in Chinese and Korean dramas expose people to new food,” said Jasmine Gee, a senior at Carlmont and president of the Korean Culture Club.

Japanese anime and Korean dramas are the most consumed content by 46% and 40% of Americans, respectively, according to Think Now.

While it’s undeniable that East Asian foods have entered the limelight of food trends, there are still conflicting views over the effects of their popularity. While they are an expression of culture intertwined with identity and heritage, there are often differing opinions when these nuggets of culture reach new audiences.

“I think even today, in non-Asian cultures, they may find the food or the cuisine a bit exotic or strange,” said Bryan Chan, a Carlmont alumnus.

While some might approach new foods curiously, others might accidentally or even intentionally cause harm.

“I haven’t experienced it personally, but I hear people online tell stories about their ethnic foods being made fun of,” Gee said.

Even with the potential negative aspects, Chan especially highlights the good that exploring new cultures and foods can bring.

“I think food brings a lot of communities together, and if you can appreciate a different culture’s food, you may appreciate the people more,” Chan said. “Right now, especially in the Bay Area, the youth are exposed to so much that I think it’s very beneficial for the acceptance of people, and the benefit for society as a whole.”