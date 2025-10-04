Editorial: Grocery stores are failing the planet

Emi Sim Grocery stores often reject perfectly edible produce merely because it fails to meet appearance standards, often due to small blemishes or imperfections. The production of wasted food in the U.S. generates the equivalent of the greenhouse emissions of 32.6 million cars, according to the World Wildlife Federation.

A shopper pushes their cart down the aisle. Brightly packaged items line every shelf, offering an abundance of options. For many of us, this weekly routine feels ordinary. However, in reality, this convenience and abundance are actually major contributors to the environmental crisis our society faces today.

By prioritizing efficiency and consumer appeal, grocery stores leave behind a significant carbon footprint, and with over 63,000 supermarkets operating nationwide, it is evident that this is an urgent issue we can no longer avoid.

To begin with, the unsustainable effects of grocery stores stem from their packaging. Nearly every product comes wrapped in plastic. While convenient, these materials can cause long-term environmental damage. This reliance on single-use plastics contributes to over 82 million tons of waste annually, according to Brightmark — waste that takes over 500 years to decompose.

Beyond packaging, food waste is a massive contributor. Stores often reject perfectly edible produce because it fails to meet appearance standards, often due to small blemishes or imperfections. Expired items are simply tossed rather than being donated or repurposed. The production of wasted food in the United States generates the equivalent of the greenhouse emissions of 32.6 million cars, according to World Wildlife Federation. Not only is its production costly, but when this tossed food decomposes, it releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas that also contributes to global warming.

Transportation only adds to this harm. Many grocery store staples travel thousands of miles before reaching our plates. On average, food travels over 1,000 miles from the point of production to the retail store, according to the Farmers Market Coalition. Transportation methods such as cars, ships, and trains all release harmful emissions, further contributing to the issue.

As institutions with a prominent presence in our everyday lives, it is vital for grocery stores to take the lead in driving change. By sourcing from more local vendors, they can reduce transport emissions while supporting community farmers. By implementing stronger measures to donate or redistribute unsold products, they can significantly cut food waste. And by reducing their dependence on plastic, offering bulk options or investing in compostable alternatives, they can begin to address the plastic crisis.

Kroger stands as a successful model of a solution. In 2021, it introduced its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy dedicated to driving positive impacts on the Earth and its people. Shown in its 2024 ESG Report, Kroger showed significant success in its sustainability. In 2023, it saved and donated 114 million pounds of food and diverted 82% of its operational waste from landfills as part of its Zero Hunger, Zero Waste plan. Since 2017, it has reduced total food waste generated in stores by 20% and improved food waste diversion from landfills to 52%.

It’s time for the rest of the industry to follow. Because grocery stores play such a vital role in our lives, they have a large responsibility to shape consumption habits and environmental standards. By reimagining how they operate, grocery stores can turn themselves from contributors of climate change to models of sustainability.

This editorial reflects the views of the Editorial Board and was written by Emi Sim. The Editorial Board voted 7 in agreement, 5 somewhat in agreement, and 4 refrained from voting.