Editorial: Growth needs to be normalized

For many, a simple mistake can haunt them for the rest of their life.

We will always be growing and changing as we continue our journeys through life. In the same way, we’ll still be learning new things. Everyone is ever-changing for better or for worse throughout our lives.

We’ve all made mistakes, some worse than others, but the key to growth is learning from those mistakes. No matter how wise someone may be, there will always be room to grow and people who expect to close that gap.

Throughout society, it is emphasized that growth needs to be normalized and that one’s past actions don’t always define their future. Yet, with the introduction of social media, no mistake is ever forgotten.

It’s imperative to remember someone’s past and consider how they’ve changed from those times and have become a better person, but that doesn’t warrant ruthless attacks to someone for something they can’t change.

Granted that mistakes can be forgivable, not everything in someone’s past can be considered just a mistake. Some things are much more severe and telling of someone’s character. Anything ethically or morally wrong, committing a crime or marginalizing a community needs to be called out, held accountably, and show that they’ve learned why it wasn’t okay.

For most, there is always some information about their past that someone can deem problematic.

On social media, followers always seem to be waiting for one slip up by an influencer. Many social media influencers are teenagers, or fresh into adulthood, and have a lot of growing and discovering to do.

It’s common to see call out videos aimed at influencers, then an apology video from them, explaining why what they did was wrong, and how they will grow from it and not do it again.

This type of apology is a good influence for the younger followers, showing that you aren’t a terrible person for making a mistake while educating the same viewers that can learn from that influencer’s mistake.

As a society, we need to destigmatize personal growth. All too often, after a genuine apology, there are still people who attack and never let someone live down a mistake that is likely made every day by ordinary people.

Someone’s past is essential to understand their character and beliefs. Still, many people seem to forget someone’s ideas can change, and their views can grow as they learn more about the world around them.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Scot Scoop editorial board and was written by Leanna Gower.