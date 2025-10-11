Editorial: Hand dryers are glorified bacteria blasters

Anna Ypodimatopoulou Most of the bathrooms of Carlmont High School are equipped with both hand dryers and paper towels. A review in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that paper towels are hygienically “superior” to electric dryers, even in the face of the “little agreement” on the hygienic efficacy of electric air dryers.

You finish washing your hands, which drip as you turn around to dry them. When you see the empty paper towel dispenser, slight disappointment washes over you. But rather than using the hand dryer, thereby alerting everyone within a 100-foot radius that you just used the restroom, you huff at the unnamed student who must’ve used five paper towels just before, try not to get water on anyone as you shake your hands dry, and leave.

The importance of properly drying your hands is easily overlooked: wet hands transmit up to 1,000 times more bacteria than dry hands, according to a 1997 study in Epidemiology and Infection.

Hand dryers take up to 40 seconds to fully dry. If people don’t bother to blast their hands dry for a few seconds often, they leave with dry hands even less often. A study published in BMC Public Health found that 70% of people spend less than 20 seconds using hand dryers.

There’s a reason we never see people use electric hand dryers in the bathroom. They’re loud, frustrating, and draw more attention to oneself than one would like in a restroom. But this could all be put aside for one paramount factor: their sanitary effectiveness.

Some argue that hand dryers are growing grounds for bacteria. A paper from the University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University revealed minimal amounts of bacteria on the inner nozzles of hand dryers, suggesting that they’re ineffective incubators. But this doesn’t mean they’re sanitary.

The study exposed one set of petri dishes to bathroom air for two minutes with the hot hand dryer off, finding less than one colony of bacteria per petri dish on average. The other set of petri dishes sat for thirty seconds under a hot hand dryer and averaged 18 to 60 colonies of bacteria.

Some hand dryer manufacturers have added high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to block the bacteria. These hand dryers still averaged 3 to 14 colonies of bacteria per plate. The issue is not the absence of a filter, it’s the hand dryers themselves.

In order to dry your hands, electric hand dryers blast them with bathroom air. The paper revealed that this process likely sucks bacteria from the air, which bathroom air has plenty of, and then concentrates it on your freshly-washed hands. In some ways, it’s comparable to holding your wet hands above a flushing toilet.

Every time a lidless toilet flushes, it aerosolizes the microorganisms from fecal waste into the bathroom air, according to a 2018 study in Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control. The study found that the aerosols, or fecal cloud, as Harvard Health put it, may remain for longer than 30 minutes post-flush and spread as far as six square meters. This results in what Harvard Health called a ‘bacterial horror.’

It’s difficult to refute that hand dryers are more eco-friendly and cost-effective than traditional paper towels, which is cited endlessly in their defense. It is also unlikely that you will catch a serious pathogen from someone’s fecal cloud. But next time you wash your hands before lunch and dry them under a dryer, consider your surroundings critically.