Editorial: Media bias erodes American democracy

Jade Wu Two hands holding microphones go head to head, battering a pillar and causing it to crack and break. Biased reporting and disproportionate coverage of certain stories contribute to growing distrust in the media, ultimately straining the pillars of democracy and furthering political polarization.

While freedom of the press is a constitutional right in America, in the modern age, it is often used to push a political agenda rather than serve as a facilitator of information. This is extremely harmful as the media, a founding pillar of democracy, becomes unreliable, and citizens no longer have access to unbiased information.

According to Gallup polls, in 1972, 68% of Americans had a great deal of confidence in mass media when it came to reporting accurately and fairly. In 2024, only 31% said the same, a record low over the 50 years Gallup has been recording this data.

This erosion of trust comes from exposure to coverage that feels inaccurate, unbalanced, or agenda-driven.

According to a study by the University of Rochester, where approximately 1.8 million news headlines were evaluated from major U.S. news outlets, media bias stems primarily from topic coverage or lack thereof. This means that rather than covering all topics equally, some topics might get a disproportionate amount of coverage while others will get very little.

These patterns pose a problem because certain audiences will get an overwhelming amount of stories on a single event with one perspective, rather than a variety of topics with multiple perspectives.

This selective coverage can be seen in real time, with events such as Charlie Kirk’s death getting more coverage than others, like the Evergreen High School shooting. The same publications that have published multiple articles about Kirk’s death have written little to nothing about the shooting, which occurred within hours of each other.

While both events are important to cover, the disparity exposes the differing priorities of publications, revealing how topic emphasis shapes public perception. The consequence is a distorted understanding of events, further dividing each side of the political spectrum.

From the same University of Rochester study, researchers noted the difference in how left, central, and right-leaning media described topics. An example they cited was gun control issues, using outlets such as Reason, CNN, and Christian Science Monitor to represent parts of the political spectrum. With Reason representing the right-leaning point of view, using “mass shooting,” a left-leaning outlet like CNN would use “fatally shot,” and a centrist outlet such as Christian Science Monitor uses a term like “gun violence.”

Using certain words with different connotations, which may not necessarily be deliberate, influences how a reader may interpret an article. Although nuanced, these differences reveal bias in how media outlets wish to portray topics to their audiences.

Beyond polarization, these imbalances chip away at the American people’s trust in the media.

According to a study done by the Pew Research Center, U.S. adults who have at least some trust in national news place trust in select ones, such as ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, CNN, or PBS.

Conversely, those with less trust in national news were much less likely to place trust in these five outlets. Instead, those with distrust were more likely to turn to alternative outlets like Fox News, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Newsmax, among others.

Because Americans no longer trust national news organizations, they turn to sources that reflect their ideology, listening to an echo chamber of views that reflect their own. Ultimately, this is harmful as the media loses its role as an informant and becomes a tool to reinforce individual beliefs.

Since this is a modern-day challenge, the responsibility falls onto today’s youth to recognize these tendencies and question them. Instead of mindlessly following the biggest headline, readers must approach the news thoughtfully, examining stories for bias rather than accepting them at face value. In doing this, the media can reclaim its role as a force that strengthens rather than undermines democracy.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Editorial Board and was written by Emi Pajarillo. The Editorial Board voted 11 in agreement, 2 somewhat in agreement, and 4 refrained from voting.