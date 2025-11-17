Editorial: Proposition 50 is a necessary evil to preserve American democracy

Yes on 50 signs in Sonoma, California / Missvain / Wikipedia Commons / CC0 A public sign notes public support for Proposition 50 stemming from equalling out redistricting across the country. The display, located in Sonoma, California, reflects voters’ desire for a shift in how fairness and accountability are attained regarding how district lines are drawn.

“One person, one vote.”

While this phrase has long stood for fairness and equal representation under the law in American elections, its underlying ideal of protecting democracy is under threat from the growing practice of partisan gerrymandering, where politicians draw voting districts to favor their own party or weaken those of others.

Redistricting typically occurs after every census as a way to ensure that populations are constantly equally reflected each year. States have historically been able to draw lines unfairly, but the issue has become increasingly prevalent with the recent growth in mid-census redistricting initiatives urged by the Trump Administration, resulting in an increase in Republican congressional seats in Texas, North Carolina, and Missouri.

California’s recent passage of Proposition 50 is the latest example of partisan redistricting in response to these nationwide trends. The state’s Democratic Party is set to gain five congressional seats by redrawing district lines in its favor. Its overwhelming support can likely be attributed to strong media campaigns and funding, which exceeded those of its opposition.

This support contradicts the general public’s opposition to gerrymandering. According to Statista, 69% of Americans surveyed believe that it should be illegal to redraw districts to make it harder to elect certain candidates, with 9% supporting its legality, and 22% unsure. Despite gerrymandering’s overall unpopularity, its success in voting comes from a response of distrust with the growing populist landscape of the United States.

California’s redistricting, in particular, only poses a temporary adjustment until the 2030 census, when it will pass redistricting authority back to an independent commission, following the precedent set by Proposition 11 in 2008. For years, California was a model for fair elections. But as gerrymandering spread across the country, the state’s restraint has left it vulnerable to losing representation in Congress.

The Supreme Court attempted to address unfair maps in the past by focusing on population equality and racial discrimination. These cases set important precedents, but they are outdated in today’s political environment. They do not fully address the modern form of partisan gerrymandering, where advanced data and voter targeting allow one party to control outcomes before a single vote is cast.

Currently, partisan gerrymandering is not illegal under federal law. In its 2019 ruling in Rucho v. Common Cause, the Supreme Court held that while partisan gerrymandering is “incompatible with democratic principles,” it is a political question that falls beyond the jurisdiction of federal courts.

This decision effectively overturned the Warren Court’s decision in Baker v. Carr in 1962, stating that the federal courts can review such allegations, as they clearly pose a threat to long-standing federal laws, such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fourteenth Amendment, which both guarantee equal voting rights and democratic ideals expressed in the U.S. Constitution.

Increased gerrymandering also allows states to draw maps in ways that are capable of reducing the power of racial minorities and distorting the political process. States have been left to draw their own maps in private, often without oversight, leading to an uneven and unjust system.

Proposition 50 is a necessary step to maintain balance for now, but it reflects a broken reality that cannot be seen as a permanent solution. Allowing any party to manipulate district lines undermines the principle of equal representation, no matter the justification.

According to an NPR map, while current maps are likely to increase in gerrymandering throughout the country, with states like New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Utah, among many others to follow, are all likely to pursue new maps, as the 2030 census approaches and new district maps are drawn across the country, the Supreme Court must act to define and ban partisan gerrymandering clearly. Without federal intervention, each state will continue to manipulate its maps in self-defense, trapping the country in a cycle of political retaliation.

Proposition 50 is a necessary evil to protect voter equality in the short term by balancing the scales. Still, the long-term goal must be for courts to end gerrymandering entirely within their discretion.

The Court must reconsider its stance on allowing attacks on the equal right to vote, which is essential for democracy to be upheld, especially as the flaws in the Electoral College system become increasingly apparent, in order to restore true equality in representation.