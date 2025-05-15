Editorial: Senioritis is OK

Marlena Reinshagen As senioritis hits Carlmont seniors, it is important to remember that it’s fine to take some time to enjoy the rest of high school.

Senioritis has struck many Carlmont seniors in different ways. It has manifested itself in the form of excessive absences, countered by teachers offering extra credit points or deductions based on attendance. It has also appeared as tardiness, also challenged by teachers who follow the tardy policy or have their own version.

Another impact of senioritis is a sudden drop in grades and missed assignments, brought on by a sudden lack of motivation when it comes to school.

Not much polling has been done by larger survey companies, so there is limited data, but student newspapers have found senioritis to be present in anywhere from 59% (±11%) to 78% of high school seniors, according to The Page and The Northwood Omniscient.

As much as students feel derailed by senioritis, my view is that it is OK. Senioritis is normal.

The end of high school brings anxiety and sadness, as many seniors prepare to move out of their households for the first time in their lives, some across the country or even across the world.

One coping method for high levels of stress is procrastination, as described by Professor Fuschia Sirois in Procrastination and Stress: A Conceptual Review of Why Context Matters.

Since students have scaled the mountain of college applications and agonized over the results for months already, maybe senioritis is justified. The stress of making a final commitment and putting all the documents in place to enroll for the next school year is also enough to justify some level of procrastination.

While it is okay to feel anxious, stressed, or sad about how quickly life is about to change, try to keep your senioritis in check enough to be mindful of your past hard work and future goals.

Check entry requirements at your next institution. Do they check your final transcript? Does your acceptance still hinge on upcoming Advanced Placement (AP) test scores?

Make sure to check all of the credit conversions from community college courses and APs as well, so that your senioritis can be what you want it to be, and not something that hurts your future.

When it comes to the seemingly inevitable slump in motivation and productivity, try applying the lost commitment to schoolwork toward other projects and activities, especially so the lack of momentum won’t continue past senior year.

Look for interesting books and explore topics that interest you. Learn a new craft – make clothes, woodwork, fix something. Go on hikes and enjoy the local nature. Exercise.

Lastly, enjoy high school and childhood to the fullest. As seniors, we are quickly moving towards career and education paths that will be less flexible and risk-tolerant than high school. If you’re moving out, make the most of the last few full months with family and friends.

Make more high school memories – those last longer than the stress of senioritis and create stories that can be passed on.