Editorial: The Trump Administration will make no economic impact

Over 93% of President Donald Trump’s supporters listed his economic policies as the most crucial factor in their voting decision. My question is, did everyone just forget what his economic plans accomplished during his first four years?

During his first term, the U.S. Gross Domestic Product did not change more than it had in the past 30 years. Inflation did not even change a little bit compared to former President Barack Obama’s terms. The median household income has continued on the same path since 1975. Home price increases continued on the same path they had been on since 2012.

Trump’s grand economic plans did nothing the first time, and they will do nothing this time. As millions of Americans, either immigrants, special needs people, or LGBTQ+ people (just to name a few), now live their lives in intense fear over their freedom and rights, every single privileged person who voted for Trump will watch as he, once again, destroys diplomacy and integral aspects of federal policy to affect the economy by 0.0001%.

Not to mention, Trump is hasty and hotheaded with any executive order he signs. Seriously, give me one good reason why the U.S. should withdraw from the World Health Organization.

The basis for many of his policies makes sense; increasing domestic production, sure, sounds fine. However, his methodology for accomplishing these goals puts a heavy strain on working-class citizens and threatens global peace.

The U.S., Mexico, and Canada have had firm trade agreements for decades since the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed in 1992. Now, this neo-Nazi and his cabinet (which will be replaced within months because Trump likes the spotlight too much) are replacing the barriers which past presidents worked to remove. This is, obviously, going to work out perfectly.

To the 93% of Trump supporters who were enamored by his economic plans, have you ever looked at the news? Have you ever heard, “Don’t believe everything you hear?” Have you ever used Google?

As ICE threatens to deport some of my family, I can’t help but wonder if it will all be worth it in 2028 like Trump promises or if I’ll still be staring at the same charts in four years. For a country that prides itself on having one of the most advanced economies, we don’t like examining what policies actually benefit us.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Editorial Board and was written by Jackson Sneeringer. The Editorial Board voted 10 in agreement, 2 somewhat in agreement, and 1 refrained from voting.