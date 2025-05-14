Seattle is known as the home of Starbucks, but not all locations are created equal. Emily travels to three different Starbucks spots — the original store, a Reserve Roastery, and a regular store- to see how they stack up. From taste to presentation to overall vibe, she explores what makes each one unique. Which store will come out on top?
Emily Eats: The Starbucks of Seattle
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer • May 14, 2025
Navigate Left
-
UncategorizedStudents reflect on the AP World History exam experience
-
UncategorizedAAPI month amplifies voices and spreads cultural pride
-
UncategorizedOpinion: It's time to rethink the 'bad guy' in gaming
-
UncategorizedFrom textbooks to TikTok: how teens are rewriting AP prep
-
UncategorizedCartoon: No longer human
-
UncategorizedStudents show gratitude during Teacher Appreciation Week
-
UncategorizedOpinion: Declining US literacy rates show that humanities majors should not be discounted
-
Uncategorized'A Minecraft Movie' crafts chaos in theaters
-
UncategorizedYAC Garden workshop grows plants and communities
-
UncategorizedSoundtrack of spring: Celebrate the Music 2025
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer
Emily Monteforte (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is in her first year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.