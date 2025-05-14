The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Emily Eats: The Starbucks of Seattle

Emily Monteforte, Staff WriterMay 14, 2025

Seattle is known as the home of Starbucks, but not all locations are created equal. Emily travels to three different Starbucks spots — the original store, a Reserve Roastery, and a regular store- to see how they stack up. From taste to presentation to overall vibe, she explores what makes each one unique. Which store will come out on top?

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer
Emily Monteforte (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is in her first year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.