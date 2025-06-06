The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

End of the Road Ep.1: Choosing a path

Elaine Jiang, Highlander Managing EditorJune 6, 2025

In the first episode of End of the Road, host Elaine Jiang is joined by fellow seniors Catherine Wang and Isabella Zarzar to talk about how they chose the colleges they committed to, what they are majoring in, and where to apply in the first place.

Comparing in-state to out-of-state colleges, STEM vs. humanities and social sciences, and more, they offer varying perspectives on what environment is best to pursue passions and careers after high school. Listen as they recount their thought processes, the advice they received, and the U.S. News rabbit holes they went down.

Elaine Jiang, Highlander Managing Editor
Elaine Jiang (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a managing editor for the Highlander magazine. She is interested in multimedia and has explored podcasting, video, infographics, writing, and more as part of her time at Scots Media. Besides journalism, she is the president of the Mock Trial club and Student Advisory Council at Carlmont and likes to read, hang out with friends, and watch “How I Met Your Mother” in her free time. You can view her portfolio here!