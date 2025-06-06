End of the Road Ep.1: Choosing a path

In the first episode of End of the Road, host Elaine Jiang is joined by fellow seniors Catherine Wang and Isabella Zarzar to talk about how they chose the colleges they committed to, what they are majoring in, and where to apply in the first place.

Comparing in-state to out-of-state colleges, STEM vs. humanities and social sciences, and more, they offer varying perspectives on what environment is best to pursue passions and careers after high school. Listen as they recount their thought processes, the advice they received, and the U.S. News rabbit holes they went down.