Endorsement in the sports industry

The young girl decided to look online after she got home. She searched endless websites but only found shoes by players like Kyrie Irving, Lebron James, and Kevin Durant. She never saw a single pair of shoes by her favorite women’s basketball player or by any woman at all.

Famous athletes, primarily male, are signed with many brands such as Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas. Some male athletes earn more than half of their income from endorsements, not their success in games. Women’s sports sponsorship accounted for only 0.4% of total sports sponsorship, according to Women In Sport, a charity pushing for change in sports gender inequality.

<br /> Endorsement in womens sports by Kiana Beigi and Sydney Tao

“A lot of companies have a token female as their spokesperson, and then every other ad they do is of another male athlete. It feels like they’re throwing a woman into the situation because they are afraid of being canceled,” said Emily Mannion, who plays lacrosse.

Companies often use a singular female as their representation and are vastly outnumbered by their male counterparts.